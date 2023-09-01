Aspetar Holds Workshop On Safety Of Sports Supplements

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar, the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital convened a workshop dedicated to“Enhancing the Safety of Sports Supplements in Qatar,” bringing together crucial stakeholders, suppliers, and sports supplement professionals.

This gathering marked a significant milestone in the ongoing commitment to advancing athlete well-being.

Held on August 28 at Aspetar, the workshop provided an invaluable platform for interactive discussions, knowledge exchange, and strategic exploration, all aimed at addressing the critical issues surrounding the safety of sports supplements.

These conversations were dedicated to raising awareness among professionals and stakeholders concerning the paramount importance of safety standards, knowledge dissemination, and informed decision-making.

“At the core of Aspetar's mission is the aspiration to help athletes realise their maximum potential. This mission is intricately tied to creating an environment where athletes' safety, health, and aspirations take precedence. With this ethos driving us, Aspetar organised this workshop which reaffirmed our commitment to athletes' well-being,” said Aspetar Head of Nutrition, Jwaher Al Neama.

Unlike events exclusively catering to athletes,“Enhancing the Safety of Sports Supplements in Qatar” directed its fotoward vendors, suppliers, and professionals actively involved in supporting athletes' performance.

This deliberate approach ensured that those directly engaged in athletes' support systems were equipped with the knowledge and strategies necessary to ensure safe practices.

The event introduced the concept of third-party testing, emphasising its pivotal role in upholding rigorsafety standards.