Indie Game Simple Football League Manager Brings A Cozy Approach To Football Management, Demo Now Available On Steam

The logo of Simple Football League Manager

The game's Dashboard.

The Team screen. This is where you manage your players, set strategy and tactics.

Simple Football League Manager offers a faster, more accessible approach to football (soccer) management, with a free demo now available on Steam.

FRANKFURT, HESSEN, GERMANY, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Choose from 5,909 clubs, meet your assistant Rob and play half of your opening league season. The free Steam demo is available now, ahead of Steam Next Fest and the full game's 3 December release.Independent developer and publisher ChaoStar has released a free Steam demo of Simple Football League Manager. Available since 22 September 2026, the demo introduces a solo-developed football (soccer) management game for people who love football but do not want to spend hours managing every detail.The demo lets players experience the first half of their opening league season. Cup matches that take place during that period are fully playable and do not count towards the demo's league-match limit.Players can choose from 5,909 clubs across 218 countries and 411 leagues, build their squad, set formations and strategy, make transfers, train players and manage club finances. Both Simple and Cozy difficulty and both Fast Mode and Full Mode are available.When the playable part of a career ends, players can still explore their squad and review what they have built, or start a new demo career with another club. The demo does not include Local Multiplayer.MEET ROB, YOUR ASSISTANTRob helps players make sense of what is happening around their club, on and off the pitch.Before matches, he highlights patterns in the opposition's play and players worth watching. Afterwards, he analyses what actually happened, including where attacks developed, which players were most involved and how the match unfolded.Rob also follows the wider story of the career, reacting to form, transfers, injuries and milestones with his own observations and an occasional touch of humour.EXPERIENCE MATCHES YOUR WAYChoose how closely to follow each match.Fast Mode provides key match information and results quickly while retaining meaningful managerial decisions.Full Mode follows both halves minute by minute through text commentary, including goals, chances, midfield battles, cards and injuries. At half-time, managers can adjust their approach, make substitutions and manage player stamina.SIMPLE OR COZYBoth difficulty levels are included in the demo.Simple offers the intended level of challenge, with the full stamina, injury, suspension and financial systems.Cozy offers a more relaxed football management experience with fewer pressures and more room to enjoy building a team.FOOTBALL MANAGEMENT MADE SIMPLEInspired by classic football management games, Simple Football League Manager focuses on getting players quickly from one meaningful decision to the next.A compact set of player attributes keeps squad decisions understandable. The built-in Tutorial helps new managers learn at their own pace, with mouse, keyboard and controller support and a Colorblind mode.MAKE THE FOOTBALL WORLD YOUR OWNThe game uses fictional club and player identities by default. Its built-in Database tools let players export an file, customize club, player and competition names, and import it back into the game.The database contains:●6 regions●218 countries●411 leagues●5,909 clubs●118,180 playersA ONE-PERSON INDIE PROJECT BUILT IN GODOTSimple Football League Manager is created by one independent developer under the ChaoStar name.The project grew from a simple idea: football management can offer meaningful choices and long-term careers without hours of micromanagement.The game is built in Godot, with its concept, design, systems, database structure, user experience and creative direction handled as a one-person production.DEMO OUT NOW, FULL GAME ON 3 DECEMBERThe full game launches on 3 December 2026 for Windows, macOS and Linux / SteamOS, with Steam Deck support. It removes the career-length restriction, allowing season after season of promotions, relegations, play-offs, cup runs and new generations of players.The full game also includes Local Multiplayer for up to 4 managers controlling clubs in the same chosen league on one device. Players can try the free demo now and wishlist the full game ahead of Steam Next Fest, beginning on 19 October 2026.The demo launched in English only. Additional languages will be added throughout September, October and November, with all planned languages available by the full game's launch on 3 December 2026.KEY FEATURES IN THE DEMO●5,909 clubs across 218 countries and 411 leagues●The first half of the opening league season, with cup matches along the way●Squad building, formations, strategy, training, transfers and club finances●Pre-match insights, post-match observations and career commentary from Rob●Simple and Cozy difficulty modes●Fast Mode and Full Mode with half-time decisions●Customizable club, player and competition names via●Built-in Tutorial and Colorblind mode●Mouse, keyboard and controller support●Steam Deck support●Windows, macOS and Linux / SteamOS support●Developed by a single independent developer●Built in Godot●Free to download on SteamAVAILABILITYTitle: Simple Football League ManagerFull Game Release: 3 December 2026Free Demo: Released on 22 September 2026Developer: ChaoStarPublisher: ChaoStarPlatforms: Windows, macOS, Linux / SteamOS; Steam Deck supportFull Game on Steam:Free Demo on Steam:Trailer:ABOUT CHAOSTARChaoStar is a one-person independent game developer and publisher focused on creating accessible games built around strong core ideas rather than unnecessary complexity.Simple Football League Manager is its first project, inspired by classic management games and built around meaningful decisions, long-term careers and the excitement of getting to the next match. Its free demo is available now.

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Indie Game Simple Football League Manager Brings a Cozy Approach to Football Management, Demo Now Available on Steam News Provided By ChaoStar September 26, 2026, 18:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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