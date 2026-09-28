SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City Launches Adult Cardiac Surgery And Advanced Structural Heart Interventional Cardiology Programmes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New programmes strengthen access to advanced cardiovascular care in Al Ain and support timely, multidisciplinary treatment for complex heart conditions Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, September 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced the official launch of the Adult Cardiac Surgery Programme and the Advanced Structural Heart Disease Interventional Cardiology Programme at SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City, strengthening access to specialised cardiovascular services in Al Ain and across Abu Dhabi.

The launch of the two programmes supports SEHA's wider strategy to expand advanced cardiovascular care closer to the community, enhance access to specialised care within the emirate and the UAE, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment elsewhere and enhance clinical quality, patient safety, and treatment outcomes.

Since becoming operational on 9 December 2025, the Adult Cardiac Surgery Programme has performed 74 advanced cardiac surgical procedures, including coronary artery bypass surgery, heart valve surgery, complex aortic surgery, and combined cardiac procedures. These services support patients with a wide range of conditions requiring specialised cardiac surgical care.

During the same period, the Advanced Structural Heart Disease Interventional Cardiology Programme completed 52 advanced interventional procedures, offering safe and effective treatment options, particularly for elderly and high-risk patients. The programme supports faster recovery and reduces the need for conventional surgery in appropriate cases.

The programme provides a comprehensive range of advanced interventional therapies, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transcatheter mitral valve repair using MitraClip / Pascal, left atrial appendage closure, and the closure of complex cardiac defects.

Both programmes are built around a multidisciplinary care model that brings together specialists in cardiology, cardiac surgery, cardiac anaesthesia, cardiac intensive care, and cardiac rehabilitation. This integrated approach supports personalised care planning for each patient and ensures continuity across diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and follow-up.

The launch also supports ongoing academic and clinical collaboration with leading international medical institutions, aimed at transferring global expertise, strengthening specialist capability, and applying advanced treatment protocols in cardiovascular medicine and surgery.

Dr. Ali Rashed Al Shamsi, Consultant Cardiologist and Head of the Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Department at SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City, said:“The launch of the Adult Cardiac Surgery Programme and the Advanced Structural Heart Disease Interventional Cardiology Programme marks an important step in strengthening specialised cardiovascular care in Al Ain. By bringing advanced surgical and minimally invasive cardiac treatment options closer to patients, we are supporting timely access, multidisciplinary decision-making, and more personalised care for complex heart conditions within the UAE.”

The programmes are expected to enhance access to advanced cardiac services, reduce waiting times, improve quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients, along with supporting medical education, training, and scientific research in cardiovascular specialties.

As one of the region's largest specialised medical cities, SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City is equipped with advanced infrastructure and centres of excellence that support its role as a leading destination for specialised and academic healthcare in the UAE and the region.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.