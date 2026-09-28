Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Calls AAP, Kejriwal 'Anti-Gen-Z', 'Anti-Women'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday attacked Punjab-ruled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for being 'anti-Gen-Z' and 'anti-women'.

Addressing media persons here, the Delhi Minister said the violence reported in Lovely Professional University (LPU) -- where students were protesting against an alleged rape of a student by a construction worker -- was engineered by Kejriwal who is 'anti-Gen-Z'.

Minister Sirsa added that the violence was planned to divert media attention from the alleged links between Sisodia and a female activist Gayatri Bishnoi.

In a message on social media platform X, the Delhi Minister said, "A female activist Gayatri Bishnoi was living with Manish Sisodia ji in his government bungalow. When this issue came to light, to divert attention from it, four to five hundred people were sent from Delhi to attack Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Gen-Z."

"Criminals were identified and sent, who went inside LPU and created a ruckus to spoil the atmosphere. After all, why did the Punjab Police allow such chaos to continue there for three days? Kejriwal ji and Sisodia ji wanted to somehow create a commotion and escape the Gayatri Bishnoi issue, so an attack was carried out on LPU and this is an attack on Gen-Z. If our Gen-Z lives in fear, Kejriwal ji how will Gen-Z grow? You should answer this," Minister Sirsa on social media platform X.

Calling the violence at LPU 'unfortunate', Minister Sirsa told IANS, "Arvind Kejriwal himself orchestrated an attack on Lovely Professional University in a planned and conspiratorial manner."

"How did armed people reach there? How did petrol bombs reach there? Arvind Kejriwal did all of this. This was a way to divert the news about Gayatri Bishnoi... Gen Z will give Arvind Kejriwal a befitting response to this attack..." he said.

On Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directing strict action against those responsible for the LPU incident, Minister Sirsa added, "Arvind Kejriwal is the culprit. If strict action is to be taken against the culprit, then take action against Arvind Kejriwal. If action is taken immediately, everything will be fine."