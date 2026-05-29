5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits China's Xinjiang

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing, China: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Toksun County in Turpan City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 2:55pm Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 42.20 degrees north latitude and 88.22 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 20 km, said a report issued by the CENC.