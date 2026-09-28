Need To Equip Young People With AI Skills: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday emphasised the need to evolve India's labour and social security ecosystem in tandem with changing times and emerging economic realities, especially vast opportunities that Artificial Intelligence (AI) opens up in today's world.

He stressed on the need to equip India's youth with new-age skills in AI, automation, robotics and other cutting-edge technologies.

The Minister drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2026, wherein the Prime Minister had announced that one crore youth would be trained in AI skills over the next one year.

Inaugurating the National Conference on Industrial Relations and Labour and Awards 2026 here, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Employers' Federation of India (EFI), Dr Mandaviya underlined the expansion of India's social security coverage over the past decade, rising from 19 per cent of the population in 2015 to cover 101 crore people, or 68 per cent of the population as on date, as recognised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Calling for a change in the conventional mindset of pro-industry policies being perceived as anti-labour, and vice-versa, the minister urged both industry and workers to progress together as partners in nation-building.

The Labour Ministry also launched a mega awareness campaign on the Labour Codes titled“Shram Samvad,” under which industrial clusters across 316 districts in all 36 States and Union Territories will be covered over the next 90 days.

Dr Mandaviya also emphasised upon the importance of continuous dialogue and consultations among all stakeholders for strengthening industrial relations.

“Wherever there is Samvaad, there is Samadhan”, he said.

Highlighting India's high GDP growth of 7.8 per cent, Dr Mandaviya elaborated on the government's comprehensive economic policies that have enabled the country to sustain a robust growth trajectory.

He noted that India's strong economic growth in recent years has been accompanied by rising employment opportunities, with every 1 per cent growth in the economy translating into 1.11 per cent employment growth during 2017–23, compared to just 0.008 per cent earlier.