Katrina Kaif's Mother Suzanne Turquotte Left London, Stays At THIS Place In India

Katrina Kaif is a massive Bollywood star with net worth of 250 crores. But her mother left behind comfortable life in London to settle in a tiny Tamil Nadu village 15 years ago. You will be surprised when you hear the actual reason behind this move

Katrina Kaif enjoys Bollywood stardom, a luxury lifestyle, and a successful business today. Her mother lives in a completely different world. Katrina entered the film industry in 2003 and found massive fame with hit movies like Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, and Singh Is Kinng. Suzanne Turquotte left the glamour world behind after her daughter became famous. She moved to a Tamil Nadu village to dedicate her life to charity, education, and poor children. She lives there without any luxury and manages with limited electricity.Suzanne Turquotte left London and moved to Tamil Nadu in 2008. She started an NGO called Relief Projects India to build a better future for rural children. She stays far away from the film industry's spotlight. Suzanne has spent nearly two decades working silently near Madurai to change local lives. She actively runs Relief Projects India and Mountain View School from this village.Katrina Kaif continues her successful career in Mumbai, but she feels extremely proud of her mother's inspiring work. She regularly sends financial support to help run this institution for hundreds of needy children. Relief Projects India actually started as a small network of free evening tuition classes for government school students. The initiative eventually grew into a massive community development program.Suzanne Turquotte opened Mountain View School in 2015. She started the place as a small nursery for under 30 kids aged between 3 and 5 years. The initiative has now grown into a fully recognized primary school that educates over 300 students. Katrina Kaif spoke about her mother's dedication earlier. She mentioned that her mother lives in Madurai, teaches kids at the school, and feels very happy. Katrina strongly believes she reached this level of success only because of her mother's good deeds and blessings.Katrina Kaif spoke openly about the tough living conditions in her mother's village. She explained that the lack of basic infrastructure affects their daily communication. "Living there is not easy. They don't get electricity. There is only 12 hours of power a day. Sometimes I want to FaceTime my mother but can't because there is no power or internet. So we talk on a normal call," Katrina said. She expressed deep respect for her mother's unique and exemplary social work.