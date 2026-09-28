Decade Of F1 In Baku: Records And Stories Behind Grand Prix

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ten years have passed since Formula 1 first arrived in Baku. After hosting the European Grand Prix in 2016, the capital became the home of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 2017, turning the event into a major fixture on the country's sporting calendar.

In 2026, Baku hosted its 10th Formula 1 race, marking a landmark moment after ten years of racing on its streets. But with the engines now silent and the chequered flag waved, the occasion offers a chance to look beyond the podium and ask: what does it take to bring a Formula 1 Grand Prix to life in the heart of a capital city?

The answer is measured in thousands of people, millions of viewers, tens of thousands of applications, hundreds of operational posts and countless hours of preparation.

Baku Sets New Record for Foreign F1 Visitors

Perhaps the clearest measure of the Grand Prix's international appeal came from the number of people who travelled to Azerbaijan for the 2026 race.

More than 16,000 foreign visitors arrived in Baku, the highest number recorded since Formula 1 first came to the capital. In 2025, the corresponding figure was around 14,000, highlighting the continued growth of international interest in the event.

The geographical reach of the audience was equally striking. Tickets for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix were purchased by fans from more than 120 countries, underlining the race's growing global appeal.

Global Broadcasters Put Baku Spotlight

The 10th anniversary Azerbaijan Grand Prix was broadcast live on 56 international television channels and streaming platforms, reaching audiences around the world. Major broadcasters included Sky, beIN SPORTS, Canal+, ESPN/Disney, DAZN, BBC Radio 5 Live and Netflix.

The race's international appeal was reflected in previous viewing figures. More than 72 million people watched Formula 1 races worldwide last year, while around 1.1 million viewers in the United States tuned in to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on ESPN, setting a record for the race's US television audience.

The largest international audiences came from countries including the United Kingdom, Austria, the Netherlands and Italy.

Marshals Behind Safe Running of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Around 1,100 marshals worked across 40 posts during the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, monitoring the circuit and remaining ready to respond rapidly to incidents.

Their work is among the least visible but most essential parts of a Formula 1 weekend.

Television cameras naturally focus on the drivers, overtaking manoeuvres, pit stops and celebrations. Marshals occupy a different position. Stationed around the circuit, they watch the track and prepare to act when something goes wrong.

Their responsibilities include responding to incidents, supporting track recovery operations and helping maintain safe conditions for racing.

Volunteers Keep Race Moving From Start to Finish

As the cars raced around the track, the grandstands filled with spectators and thousands of fans moved through the circuit, around 2,000 volunteers worked behind the scenes to keep the event running smoothly.

Stationed throughout the venue, volunteers guided spectators, welcomed visitors, assisted at information points and helped with a wide range of operational tasks. Their presence was an essential part of the organisation that allowed the Grand Prix to run efficiently.

Interest in joining the volunteer team has grown significantly over the years. This year alone, the programme received 49,000 applications in just 72 hours. Over the past decade, more than 20,000 people have volunteered at Formula 1 races in Baku.

F1 Creates Inclusive Paddock Experience for Young People

A special Paddock tour was organised for young people with autism as part of the 10th anniversary edition of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Young participants had the opportunity to explore the behind-the-scenes activities of Formula 1 race week and experience the atmosphere of the Paddock up close as part of a social inclusion initiative.

The coordinator of the Birgə və Sağlam Public Union thanked the Baku City Circuit Operations Company for the opportunity, saying: "It was very interesting and memorable for the young people to see the Formula 1 race up close, spend time in the Paddock and experience this special atmosphere. Creating such opportunities is very valuable to us."

Baku City Circuit Hosts Its First Mass Running Event

For the first time, a mass running event took place on the Baku City Circuit, giving hundreds of participants the chance to experience the Formula 1 track from a different perspective.

Around 250 runners took part in the BCC F1 Weekend Run, completing a full six-kilometre lap of the circuit as part of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix programme. Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also joined the event.

The run started at 22:00, with participants following the same direction used by Formula 1 cars during the race weekend. For one evening, the circuit was filled not with racing cars, but with runners making their way around the track.

The BCC F1 Weekend Run was organised to promote an active lifestyle, encourage team spirit and create a sense of community ahead of the Grand Prix. The focus was on participation, mutual support and enjoyment rather than speed or finishing times.

The event also offered participants a chance to see the Baku City Circuit from a completely different angle. Instead of watching the track from the grandstands, they stepped onto the circuit themselves and experienced the atmosphere of the Formula 1 venue up close.

F1 Stars, Music and Entertainment Take Over Baku

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix also offered plenty of activity away from the track, with Formula 1 drivers meeting fans during a two-day Fan Forum on Baku Boulevard.

Drivers from all 11 teams appeared on a waterfront stage, including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas. Thousands of local and international fans attended the sessions and had the chance to hear from the drivers ahead of the race.

Music was also a major part of the Grand Prix weekend. Global DJ and producer Calvin Harris performed at Baku Crystal Hall, playing well-known tracks including "Feel So Close" and "Summer".

Katy Perry also took the stage at Baku Crystal Hall, performing hits such as "Roar", "Firework", "Dark Horse", "Hot N Cold" and "I Kissed a Girl". Her show featured large-scale lighting and special effects.

Perry's music has generated more than 115 billion streams worldwide, and she is the best-selling female artist in Capitol Records' history.

The Fan Forum and concerts added to the programme surrounding the 10th Azerbaijan Grand Prix, giving fans activities to follow beyond the racing sessions.