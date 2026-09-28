Prepare Rabi Season Strategy Based On Water Availability, Not Habit: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday called on states to adopt a scientific and region-specific approach for the upcoming rabi season, saying changing weather patterns and uneven rainfall during the kharif crop cycle have highlighted the need for better planning of water resources and crop choices.

Addressing a two-day national conference on Rabi Campaign 2026 here, Chouhan said climate variability had created contrasting conditions across the country, with some regions receiving abundant rainfall while others faced drought-like situations and concerns over water availability.

He urged state governments to assess reservoir levels, irrigation resources and soil moisture conditions before finalising sowing strategies.

Given the constraints on water resources, advance planning for both pre-sowing and subsequent irrigation would be critical to ensure a successful winter crop season, he said.

The minister stressed that crop selection should be guided by local water availability, cautioning against the cultivation of water-intensive varieties in areas likely to face shortages.

Farmers should be advised on suitable crops and varieties to minimise production risks, he added.

Moreover, the minister also called for focused efforts to expand cultivation of pulses and oilseeds, particularly in rice-fallow areas where residual soil moisture can be effectively utilised.

States have been asked to prepare district-level plans to promote crops such as gram, lentil and mustard using region-appropriate practices.

Highlighting the importance of market support, the minister said farmers are naturally drawn to crops offering better returns, making efficient procurement systems and market linkages essential.

Beyond wheat and rice, stronger procurement and marketing arrangements are needed for pulses and oilseeds, along with efforts to build processing capacity and promote export-quality production, he said.

On farm inputs, the agriculture minister emphasised the importance of timely fertiliser availability and efficient distribution.