Karthi On Police Challenges: Social Media Pressure Is A Major Issue

Actor Karthi on Saturday attended the 10th anniversary event of the Former Police Officers Welfare Trust in Coimbatore. Addressing the audience, Karthi highlighted the challenges faced by police personnel, including the difficulties of pursuing criminals across state borders and the mounting pressure created by social media. He said, "I met the police officers and listened to their experiences. Every police officer in Tamil Nadu has several interesting stories to tell. The police officers who travel to northern states to apprehend criminals face various difficulties and continue to work amid several challenges. The excessive pressure created by social media has become one of the major challenges faced by police personnel today."

Karthi's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Karthi has several exciting projects lined up in his kitty. Recently, he announced his 31st film, marking his first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Mohan Raja. The shoot is expected to begin later this year. (ANI)

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