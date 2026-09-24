The Paradise Box Office Day 1: Nani Storms Box Office With Record-Breaking Opening Numbers Check

Natural Star Nani's latest film The Paradise opened in theatres this Thursday and witnessed a massive response from audiences, recording impressive first-day box office collections and creating a strong buzz nationwide.

Nani took a complete mass and action route for The Paradise. Director Srikanth Odela helmed this project. The actor-director duo teamed up again after their hit movie Dasara. The film hit the screens on Thursday. Kayadu Lohar played the female lead. Actors Mohan Babu, Sampoornesh Babu, Bollywood actor Raghav, Sonali Kulkarni, and Easwari Rao played key roles. Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri bankrolled the project. The movie created records during advance bookings itself. It has now created a massive sensation at the box office on its first day and collected record numbers.

The Paradise pulled in unexpected numbers on its first day. The movie collected a massive Rs 74.90 crore gross worldwide. It registered Rs 54.90 crore gross and Rs 34.65 crore net collections in India. The film surprisingly raked in Rs 20 crore from overseas advance bookings and day one shows alone. Nani holds a strong market in the overseas segment. The movie completely dominated the box office there. These numbers stand as the highest record collections in Nani's career.

Nani previously collected around Rs 40 crore on day one with Hit 3. His other film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collected Rs 25 crore. The first movie from the Nani and Srikanth Odela combo, Dasara, collected Rs 38 crore. The Paradise has now broken all these previous records. The film is creating massive sensations. Nani will easily join the list of Pan-India heroes with this massive hit. The opening numbers look huge, but everyone is waiting to see the second-day collections. The movie received a mixed response from the audience. Social media platforms are seeing a lot of trolling right now.

The movie features excellent action blocks. The core story looks very strong. Nani delivered a phenomenal performance. The raw and rustic feel worked as a big plus point. A specific character resembling KCR stands out as another major highlight. The background music sounds fantastic. All these elements worked in favour of the movie. The Telangana backdrop impressed the mass audience heavily. The film is getting a great response in the Telangana region. At the same time, some viewers complained about a lack of clarity in the story and a weak screenplay. Many people felt the emotional connection was missing. These factors act as minus points. The film still managed to storm the box office despite this mixed response. We need to wait and watch the audience's reaction from the second day onwards.

The makers reportedly spent Rs 150 crore on The Paradise budget, including promotions. The film earned around Rs 80 to 100 crore through non-theatrical rights. Netflix bought the digital rights for approximately Rs 50 crore. The audio rights brought in another Rs 15 crore. The satellite rights also fetched a good amount. The makers sold the theatrical rights for about Rs 96 crore. They sold Nizam rights for Rs 31 crore, Ceded for Rs 10 crore, and Andhra for Rs 25 crore. The movie did a pre-release business of Rs 68 crore in the Telugu states. The makers sold the rights for Rs 10 crore in other states and Rs 18 crore in the overseas market. The film hit the theatres with a Rs 200 crore gross collection target and recovered almost 40 percent on the first day itself. The movie will achieve break-even this weekend if it maintains the same momentum. We have to see what happens next.