Live Oak Acquisition Corp. VI Completes $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $230,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the offering) was placed in a trust account of the Company.
The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry. The Company's management team is led by Richard Hendrix, its Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and the co-founder of Live Oak Merchant Partners (“Live Oak”), and Adam Fishman, its President, Chief Financial Officer, Director and a Managing Partner of Live Oak. The Board also includes Ashton Hudson, Andrea Tarbox and Somsak Chivavibul. Gary Wunderlich, Jr. serves as a Senior Advisor.
Santander acted as the sole underwriter for the offering.
The offering was made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Santander US Capital Markets LLC, 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: ECM Syndicate, by email at..., or by telephone at 833-818-1602. A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on September 22, 2026. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all.
Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Investor Contacts
Live Oak Acquisition Corp. VI
4921 William Arnold Road
Memphis, Tennessee 38117
Attn: Adam Fishman
E-mail: ...
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