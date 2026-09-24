Frida Mannerfelt

Associate Professor in Practical Theology, Centre for Theology and Religious Studies, Lund University

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I am an associate professor in practical theology, currently employed as a research fellow for the project Playing With Religion, a project on gaming in religious education in Church of Sweden.

My researcher's heart beats for two areas. The first is research on Christian preaching and liturgy. I am particularly interested in how they are influenced by digital culture, environments, or tools (such as AI). Digital religion and digital theology are fields to which I frequently contribute.

The second area is church leadership, both from contemporary and historical perspectives. It includes, among other things, the impact of digitalization on religious authority and women's ordination in the mid-20th century.

–present Associate Professor in Practical Theology, Centre for Theology and Religious Studies, Lund University

Experience