Qatar Customs Clarifies Exemptions From Increased Poultry, Vegetable Tariffs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs on Thursday clarified that customs tariffs on certain poultry and agricultural products apply only to imports from countries that are not covered by exemptions under applicable preferential agreements.

The clarification follows the issuance of Amiri Decree No. (45) of 2026, which increased the customs tariff on uncut chicken, fresh or chilled, to 18%.

Under the decree, customs tariffs on certain agricultural products, including tomatoes, eggplants and zucchini, will also increase to 15% during specified peak production periods.

The authority outlined the products and periods during which the increase in tariffs will apply:

Tomatoes: January to May

Eggplants: January to April

Zucchini: January to April and October to December

The authority further clarified that chilled chicken imported from certain countries is exempt from the tariff. These include the GCC countries - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait as well as Jordan, Morocco, Palestine, Tunisia, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Egypt, Syria, Algeria, Libya, Lebanon and Türkiye.

Agricultural products including tomatoes, eggplants and zucchini imported from the GCC countries are also exempt. The exemption also covers imports from Jordan, Morocco, Palestine, Tunisia, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Egypt, Syria, Algeria, Libya, Lebanon, Türkiye, Norway, Singapore, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Iceland.