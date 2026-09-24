EU Approves Nearly €3 Billion In Aid For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Council of the EU.

Nearly €800 million of the total will be provided for the first time from the Ukraine Support Loan.

The EU Council emphasized that the payment approved today follows Ukraine's successful completion of 10 target steps. To date, Kyiv has fulfilled 84 of the 95 target steps required under the Plan, representing approximately 88% of the steps due so far.

Funding under the Ukraine Facility is aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, supporting Ukraine's recovery and modernization, ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of public administration, and supporting reforms.

In addition, the EU Council today amended the Ukraine Plan to include a voluntary financial contribution from Norway of NOK 1 billion (approximately €92 million) in the form of non-repayable support.

The Ukraine Facility allows EU member states, third countries and international organizations to make voluntary contributions. Last year, Sweden made additional voluntary contributions totaling more than €253 million. Norway became the first non-EU country to contribute to Pillar I of the Ukraine Facility (“Support to Ukraine through the Ukraine Plan”). Recently, the United Kingdom contributed more than €17 million to Pillar II (“Ukraine Investment Framework”).

EU urges Ukraine to accelerate reforms before providing additional aid – Bloomberg

The Ukraine Facility entered into force on March 1, 2024, and provides for more than €50 billion in grants and loans to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernization through 2027.

Of the total amount, more than €40 billion is earmarked for reforms and investments identified in the Ukraine Plan, the roadmap for recovery and EU accession, with payments tied to Ukraine's achievement of the Plan's targets.

Following the disbursement of the eighth tranche, the total amount of funding received by Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility since mid-2024 will exceed €32 billion.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine