Admission Of Further Shares To Trading

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC

(“the“ Company”)

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company's Allotment of Shares announcement on 17 September 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Company's current offer for subscription (the“ Offer”) and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R: