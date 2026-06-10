Ukrainian World Congress Raises $110M For Ukrainian Armed Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) However, Ukrainian communities abroad must continuously remind the world that the war is ongoing and that the need for assistance has not diminished, UWC President Paul Grod said in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I would say there is willingness and there is capacity to help. But fewer people are hearing what is actually happening in Ukraine, and some already think things have calmed down here. That is why it is very important that we, as leaders of Ukrainian communities, constantly remind and explain," Grod said.

He noted that the participation of representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the recent Global Ukrainian Summit in Bern was particularly important.

"I was very grateful that representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces came to our forum and spoke directly, because they are the ones who can best convey what is happening. And so that these 300 delegates who attended would be inspired and bring this message back to their communities," he said.

Grod also reported that the "Fight like a Ukrainian" campaign, funded through the "Unite with Ukraine" project, continues to successfully raise funds for Ukraine's military.

"As of today, we have already raised $110 million, which has been used to provide equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that fundraising is becoming more difficult, which is why the Ukrainian World Congress proposes shifting to a model of regular automated donations from donors abroad.

"We suggest making ongoing automatic donations ranging from EUR 10 to EUR 100 per month. This makes our work easier. We know that in a month we will reliably collect, for example, $100,000, and can take on certain procurement commitments and work systematically," he said.

Grod added that supporting Ukraine must remain a personal responsibility for every Ukrainian worldwide.

The Global Ukrainian Summit in Bern, Switzerland, concluded on June 7, bringing together more than 350 delegates from over 50 countries to strengthen international support for Ukraine.