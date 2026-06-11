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U.S. Launches Airstrike on Water Facility in Southern Iran
(MENAFN) A US airstrike near the Strait of Hormuz has destroyed what appears to be a civilian drinking water facility in southern Iran, according to an investigation by The New York Times based on satellite imagery and video analysis.
The Times' Visual Investigations team pinpointed two small water storage structures in Bemani, a village in Hormozgan province. Iranian state media had earlier confirmed that two water tanks in the Bemani district were struck, with a local official reporting that more than 20,000 residents lost access to clean water.
A semiofficial Iranian news agency released photographs of weapons fragments recovered from the impact site. Analysts at the Open Source Munitions Portal — an organization that tracks and catalogs weapons debris from conflict zones across the globe — identified the recovered fragments as belonging to a GBU-39, a US-manufactured precision-guided bomb weighing approximately 250 pounds. The Times noted that finding was further corroborated by structural damage visible in footage of the affected building.
Deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure constitutes a war crime under the Geneva Convention, to which the United States is a signatory.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that American forces had "completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets," including Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites, using "precision munitions" fired by US Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets.
CENTCOM added the strikes were "in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."
The Times' Visual Investigations team pinpointed two small water storage structures in Bemani, a village in Hormozgan province. Iranian state media had earlier confirmed that two water tanks in the Bemani district were struck, with a local official reporting that more than 20,000 residents lost access to clean water.
A semiofficial Iranian news agency released photographs of weapons fragments recovered from the impact site. Analysts at the Open Source Munitions Portal — an organization that tracks and catalogs weapons debris from conflict zones across the globe — identified the recovered fragments as belonging to a GBU-39, a US-manufactured precision-guided bomb weighing approximately 250 pounds. The Times noted that finding was further corroborated by structural damage visible in footage of the affected building.
Deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure constitutes a war crime under the Geneva Convention, to which the United States is a signatory.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that American forces had "completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets," including Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites, using "precision munitions" fired by US Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets.
CENTCOM added the strikes were "in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."
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