Repton UAE Students Develop University-Ready Skills Through Launch Of UK-Led Masterclasses

Programme connects students across Repton Dubai, Al Barsha and Abu Dhabi with specialised teachers from Repton School UK through live, discussion-led sessions and subject-based simulations

Topics include geopolitics, artificial intelligence, economics and medical ethics, bringing real-world learning into the classroom

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,June 2026: Students across the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE are stepping into university-style learning, through the launch of a new series of live, online masterclasses delivered by Repton School, the founding school in the UK.

Through topics such as geopolitics, artificial intelligence, economics and medical ethics, the sessions bring real-world thinking into the classroom. At its core, the programme is designed to challenge perspectives, build confidence and prepare students for the demands of higher education, while strengthening academic ties between the UAE and the UK.

For Years 10 to 12 pupils at Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, the experience is highly interactive. Students connect directly with members of the Repton UK teaching team through live sessions that move well beyond traditional classroom teaching. With smaller groups and a seminar-style format, discussions are more dynamic, encouraging participation, critical thinking and genuine exchange of ideas.

In practice, this translates to debating the role of AI in society, working through ethical scenarios similar to university interviews, and negotiating global issues – developing the analytical and communication skills needed for future study and careers.

Sessions are designed to be both engaging and demanding across the series. Students step into the roles of global leaders to negotiate trade and climate, take part in mock courtrooms, and respond to complex medical and ethical dilemmas. In economics, decisions on taxation, trade and welfare play out in real time, while in AI sessions, students explore the opportunities and challenges shaping the future.

There is also a strong focus on communication. Through debating, drama and discussion, students build confidence, clarity and presence – skills that are just as important beyond the classroom as they are within it.

Launched this week as part of Repton's enhanced online learning provision, the masterclasses will run throughout the summer term from April to June, with plans to continue beyond this initial phase.

Michael Bloy, Principal, Repton Dubai, said:“This programme is a powerful example of the added value we offer our students. It goes beyond the classroom to provide rigorous academic stretch and direct access to Repton UK expertise, helping to prepare our students for the next stage of their educational journey.”

Dr Gavin Turner, Principal Deputy Head, Repton School UK, commented:“Our masterclasses are designed to challenge and inspire. By connecting students across our international community through live online learning, we are extending the Repton classroom beyond borders and nurturing the next generation of leaders and thinkers.”

Together, these experiences develop the kind of thinking, independence, and resilience that universities increasingly look for, complementing the strong academic foundation provided through the Repton Family of Schools' GCSE, A Level and IB pathways while introducing a more applied approach to learning.