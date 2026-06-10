Msmes, Startups To Get Training On Defence Procurement At Two-Day Workshop

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) A two-day workshop on defence procurement, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Technology Perspective Capability Roadmap (TPCR) and testing procedures for MSMEs and start-ups will be held here on June 11 and 12, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The event is being jointly organised by the Indigenisation Directorate, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) to enhance awareness and encourage greater participation of MSMEs and start-ups in India's defence ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence said.

It added that the workshop will provide an interactive platform for industry representatives to gain insights into defence procurement procedures, indigenisation initiatives, the iDEX framework, testing and certification processes and the TPCR framework.

Senior officers and experts from HQ IDS, Service Headquarters, Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), iDEX–Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and other stakeholder organisations will interact with participants during various sessions.

The inaugural session will feature addresses by Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy Planning & Force Development) Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra and Director General, CENJOWS Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Retd).

On the first day, sessions will focus on the Defence Acquisition Procedure, procurement categories, revenue procurement parameters, indigenisation reforms, the SRIJAN portal, import substitution mapping and intellectual property rights.

On the second day, focus will be on iDEX initiatives, prototype development, testing and evaluation procedures, certification systems, user trials, environmental testing, the role of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in R&D and technology readiness levels.

A dedicated session on TPCR and a panel discussion with venture capitalists are also scheduled.

The ministry stated that the workshop is designed to address practical issues faced by industry participants through interactive discussions and question-and-answer sessions.

The initiative is expected to further strengthen efforts towards Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing and promote closer collaboration between the armed forces and Indian industry, it added.