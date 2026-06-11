Azerbaijan Extends Condolences To Pakistan Following Helicopter Crash
This is stated in a press statement from the Azerbaijani
Ministry of Defense.
The condolence letter says:“I am deeply saddened by the news that a Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near the city of Muzaffarabad due to a technical fault, resulting in the deaths of the crew members.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.
May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."
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