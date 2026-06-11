Azerbaijan Extends Condolences To Pakistan Following Helicopter Crash

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has conveyed his condolences to the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan - Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

This is stated in a press statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The condolence letter says:“I am deeply saddened by the news that a Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near the city of Muzaffarabad due to a technical fault, resulting in the deaths of the crew members.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."

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