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Deadly Gun Attack Kills Twelve in Johannesburg Informal Settlement
(MENAFN) A shooting attack in an informal settlement in Johannesburg left 12 people dead and nine others injured late Tuesday night, according to reports citing local authorities.
Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered numerous victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Reports indicated that 11 people — eight men and three women — died at the scene, while another male victim later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital.
According to available information, a group of more than 10 armed assailants arrived in the settlement in a white Toyota Quantum vehicle and allegedly carried out coordinated shootings at multiple locations before escaping.
No suspects have been detained so far, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered numerous victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Reports indicated that 11 people — eight men and three women — died at the scene, while another male victim later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital.
According to available information, a group of more than 10 armed assailants arrived in the settlement in a white Toyota Quantum vehicle and allegedly carried out coordinated shootings at multiple locations before escaping.
No suspects have been detained so far, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
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