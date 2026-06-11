403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon Rockets Strike Near Israeli Forces Operating in South
(MENAFN) The Israeli army reported early Thursday that rockets launched from Lebanon landed near its troops deployed in southern Lebanon, simultaneously triggering warning sirens across communities in northern Israel.
In an official statement, the army confirmed two rockets struck close to its forces, though no immediate casualties or structural damage were reported.
Israeli military officials also disclosed that additional launches from Lebanese territory had been detected, with projectiles heading toward multiple residential communities in northern Israel.
Israel's Home Front Command separately confirmed that warning sirens had activated in the Upper Galilee communities of Misgav Am and Metula.
The cross-border exchange comes amid a broad Israeli military offensive in Lebanon that has been underway since March 2, leaving a devastating humanitarian toll — nearly 3,700 people killed and more than 11,400 wounded as of Tuesday, according to official Lebanese government figures.
The renewed violence is particularly significant given that the current offensive has continued despite a ceasefire agreement that formally took effect on April 17, raising urgent questions about the durability of that agreement and the prospects for de-escalation along the volatile Israel-Lebanon border.
In an official statement, the army confirmed two rockets struck close to its forces, though no immediate casualties or structural damage were reported.
Israeli military officials also disclosed that additional launches from Lebanese territory had been detected, with projectiles heading toward multiple residential communities in northern Israel.
Israel's Home Front Command separately confirmed that warning sirens had activated in the Upper Galilee communities of Misgav Am and Metula.
The cross-border exchange comes amid a broad Israeli military offensive in Lebanon that has been underway since March 2, leaving a devastating humanitarian toll — nearly 3,700 people killed and more than 11,400 wounded as of Tuesday, according to official Lebanese government figures.
The renewed violence is particularly significant given that the current offensive has continued despite a ceasefire agreement that formally took effect on April 17, raising urgent questions about the durability of that agreement and the prospects for de-escalation along the volatile Israel-Lebanon border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment