Farmers' Interests Paramount, Says Gujarat Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 10 (IANS) The Gujarat government has warned fertiliser, seed and pesticide dealers of stringent legal action, including imprisonment and fines, if they are found selling substandard agricultural inputs, hoarding essential commodities or engaging in other practices that harm farmers, officials said on Wednesday.

Announcing a crackdown on irregularities in the agricultural supply chain, State Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said the state had adopted a "zero tolerance" policy against those involved in the sale of illegal, prohibited or low-quality agricultural products.

"The state government will not tolerate those who act against farmers' interests by selling illegal, banned or substandard agricultural materials or by indulging in hoarding. The Agriculture Department has been directed to take strict legal action against such elements by using all available provisions of law," he said.

The minister said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was committed to ensuring that farmers receive quality fertilisers, seeds and pesticides in adequate quantities.

He noted that the quality and distribution of fertilisers and seeds are governed by provisions and orders issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

"If any organisation or dealer is found involved in illegal activities or irregularities, action will not be limited to cancellation of licences. Depending on the seriousness of the offence, direct police complaints will also be filed," he said.

Vaghani further announced that strict instructions had been issued to initiate action under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities (PBM) Act, 1980, against those involved in criminal activities related to agricultural inputs.

The law provides for imprisonment and financial penalties. The warning comes amid an extensive statewide inspection drive undertaken by the Agriculture Department's quality-control machinery.

According to official figures, 85 vigilance teams conducted inspections of 3,526 manufacturers and dealers of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides during the first three months of the current year.

The teams also inspected 74 units using technical-grade urea and collected 1,060 samples for quality testing. Authorities have issued notices to 752 dealers where irregularities were detected.

In enforcement action taken so far this year, 54 licences have been suspended with immediate effect, including 42 fertiliser licences, six seed licences and six pesticide licences.

The minister said police complaints had been lodged against two individuals for serious violations, including one case related to fertilisers and another involving pesticides.

In addition, detailed investigations have been conducted into 22 units found using technical-grade urea. The Agriculture Department has also intensified monitoring of subsidised fertilisers to prevent diversion and black marketing.

Vaghani said officials were regularly verifying point-of-sale machines, stock positions, records and invoices maintained by firms selling government-subsidised fertilisers.

"Regular inspections are being carried out to prevent black marketing and ensure that chemical fertilisers are sold in a regulated manner without any irregularities," he said.

According to the department, inspections have been conducted at 4,674 fertiliser dealerships and manufacturing units across the state so far this year.

The minister also outlined enforcement measures taken in 2025. During the year, 276 Agriculture Department teams inspected 6,380 manufacturers, dealers and suspected units across Gujarat.

The inspections resulted in the suspension or cancellation of 246 licences linked to fertilisers, pesticides and seeds.

Police also filed complaints against 26 individuals accused of violating relevant laws.

Assuring farmers that their interests would continue to be protected, Vaghani said the government remained committed to preventing economic losses caused by fraudulent or illegal practices in the agricultural sector.

"The government is working day and night to ensure that farmers do not suffer any financial loss and receive the best quality agricultural products. Strict action against illegal activities will continue in the future as well," he said.