HPX Unveils Sealer2100, The First Iris Recognition Hardware Wallet, Backed By A 10 BTC Security Challenge

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPX Limited has launched the Sealer2100, a hardware cryptocurrency wallet built for long-term holders who treat digital assets as a generational commitment. Named after Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million coins, the device is limited to 2,100 units worldwide. Pre-sale opens June 18, 2026, during the FIFA World Cup window.

The Sealer2100 is the first hardware wallet to replace PINs and fingerprints with iris recognition. Each device captures 2,048 encrypted biometric feature points using infrared liveness detection that analyzes dynamic pupil response in 0.3 seconds.

Iris templates are locked inside a CC EAL6+ certified secure element (a chip certification held by roughly 3% of secure elements worldwide) and never leave the device.

Transactions are signed fully offline using AirGap QR code exchange, with no Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB data connection active during the signing process. The device is compatible with 12 major third-party wallets, including MetaMask and OKX.

Hardware that matches the conviction



The Sealer2100 is housed in a titanium alloy frame with a 3.5-inch MIPI touchscreen, rated for 1.5-meter drops, 100,000 touch cycles, and temperatures from -30°C to 70°C. It supports 50+ blockchain protocols covering EVM, UTXO, and Move architectures, and over 5,000 digital assets through the HPX Web3 App on iOS and Android.

The TMC THD89 secure element carries both EMVCo and CC EAL6+ certification. It features physical tamper-proofing, side-channel attack resistance, and post-quantum encryption support through the XMSS algorithm.

Security is independently audited by CertiK and Kudelski Labs, and the full codebase is open-source under Apache 2.0, verifiable on GitHub.

10 BTC security season: two ways to test the claim

To back its security positioning, HPX has launched the 10 BTC Security Season alongside the product announcement.

The first track is the 10 BTC Growth Fund, which draws from a 10 BTC pool to reward security researchers for vulnerability reports, threat-model improvements, and community security education.

Rewards range from 0.005 BTC for low-severity findings or suggestions to 1 BTC for critical vulnerabilities, paid on-chain. A public Proof of Security Ledger is updated regularly with total reports, fixes, and disbursements.

The second track is the White Hat Bounty Edition: 100 limited devices, each pre-loaded with 21,000,000 Sealer tokens and priced at $899 each. The first one to successfully bypass the iris-secured wallet will win 1 BTC as a reward. No conditions, no applications, no approval process.

Ten consecutive failed iris attempts reset the reward wallet to block brute-force attacks, though the hardware itself remains fully usable as a standard wallet afterward.

“We could have written a whitepaper about our security,” the HPX team said.“Instead, we put 10 BTC on the line, plus another 1 BTC for our White Hat Bounty program. If the product holds, the asset stays. If it doesn't, someone else takes it home.”

About HPX and Sealer2100

Sealer2100 is the world's first hardware cryptocurrency wallet with integrated iris recognition, developed by HPX Limited. Built around a CC EAL6+ certified secure element, AirGap QR-based offline signing, and 2048-bit iris biometric authentication, the Sealer2100 is housed in a titanium alloy body with a 3.5-inch touchscreen. Limited to 2,100 units globally, the device works alongside the HPX Web3 App, supporting 50+ blockchain protocols and 5,000+ digital assets. Security audits are conducted by CertiK and Kudelski Labs. The codebase is fully open-source under Apache 2.0, verifiable on GitHub. More information is available at.

Media contact

Leslie Liu

HPX Marketing Director

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