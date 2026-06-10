Significant Progress Achieved In Combating Shadow Employment In Azerbaijan Minister

“Perhaps the most effective initiative in this area has been the mechanism for exempting from personal income tax individuals working in the non-oil and private sectors, which was in place for seven years-from 2019 to 2025 inclusive. The results have exceeded expectations,” the minister emphasized.

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