Gazan Children Return Home After Receiving Medical Treatment In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) -- A group of sick children from the Gaza Strip and their accompanying family members returned to Gaza on Wednesday via the King Hussein Bridge after completing medical treatment at hospitals in Jordan under the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative launched by the Kingdom to provide healthcare services to Palestinians in the enclave.

The returning group included 34 children accompanied by 73 relatives. The children received medical care in accordance with the highest medical standards after being evacuated to Jordan earlier by land and air through the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Family members of the children expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army for their humanitarian efforts in providing healthcare to the people of Gaza. They also praised the quality of medical services their children received during their treatment in Jordan.

The Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative forms part of Jordan's broader humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Under the initiative, patients and their companions are returned to Gaza after completing their treatment in the Kingdom.

//Petra// AF