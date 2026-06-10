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ELANTAS Beck India Ltd. Strengthens Its Role In India's Growing Data Center Infrastructure Ecosystem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 10th June 2026: ELANTAS Beck India Ltd., a trusted market leader in electrical insulation and electronic protection solutions, today announced the strengthening of its specialty chemicals capabilities to support India's rapidly growing data center infrastructure ecosystem.
The company's portfolio of wire enamels, low-voltage and high-voltage insulation materials, varnishes, resins, potting compounds, and electronic protection solutions supports a wide range of electrical and electronic components across the data center ecosystem, including transformers, generators, motors, power distribution units (PDUs), cooling infrastructure, server-room electronics, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and other critical power and electronics applications.
India's data center capacity is witnessing significant expansion, driven by rising AI-led workloads, cloud computing adoption, 5G deployment, and increasing data localization requirements. As data centers evolve toward higher-density and always-on operations, the demand for reliable electrical and electronic infrastructure has intensified. This shift is increasing the need for high-performance insulation and protection solutions across critical equipment. In addition to power supply and backup systems, increasing emphasis is also being placed on thermal management, cooling efficiency, electronics protection, and energy storage systems that support uninterrupted facility operations. Leveraging over seven decades of experience in specialty chemicals, ELANTAS Beck India Ltd. is further strengthening its capabilities to support the evolving infrastructure requirements of the sector.
Anurag Roy, Managing Director, ELANTAS Beck India Ltd. stated, "As India's data center ecosystem continues to expand, the demand for reliable and high-performance electrical infrastructure is increasing significantly. This is creating strong opportunities for advanced insulation and protection solutions across critical applications that enable uninterrupted operations of these facilities. With our proven chemistry in electrical insulation and electronic protection, ELANTAS is well-positioned to support this evolution through application-focused chemistries designed for reliability, efficiency, and long-term operational performance."
For over seven decades, ELANTAS Beck India Ltd. has developed specialty chemicals for critical electrical and electronic applications across industries. As sectors continue to evolve toward higher efficiency, reliability, and performance standards, the company remains focused on strengthening its capabilities through application-led innovation, technology transfers, and continuous material development aligned with emerging industry needs.
About ELANTAS Beck India
ELANTAS Beck India Ltd., a publicly listed company and part of Germany's ALTANA Group, is one of India's leading manufacturers of insulating and protective materials for the electrical and electronics industry. With over seven decades of expertise, the company delivers high-performance wire enamels, insulating resins and varnishes, flexible electrical insulation materials, electronic protection solutions, and protective coatings that enable reliability across motors, transformers, power electronics, e-mobility systems, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Pune and supported by advanced R&D labs and smart manufacturing facilities, ELANTAS Beck India serves diverse sectors including transportation, power generation and distribution, consumer appliances, wind energy and industrial applications.
The company's portfolio of wire enamels, low-voltage and high-voltage insulation materials, varnishes, resins, potting compounds, and electronic protection solutions supports a wide range of electrical and electronic components across the data center ecosystem, including transformers, generators, motors, power distribution units (PDUs), cooling infrastructure, server-room electronics, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and other critical power and electronics applications.
India's data center capacity is witnessing significant expansion, driven by rising AI-led workloads, cloud computing adoption, 5G deployment, and increasing data localization requirements. As data centers evolve toward higher-density and always-on operations, the demand for reliable electrical and electronic infrastructure has intensified. This shift is increasing the need for high-performance insulation and protection solutions across critical equipment. In addition to power supply and backup systems, increasing emphasis is also being placed on thermal management, cooling efficiency, electronics protection, and energy storage systems that support uninterrupted facility operations. Leveraging over seven decades of experience in specialty chemicals, ELANTAS Beck India Ltd. is further strengthening its capabilities to support the evolving infrastructure requirements of the sector.
Anurag Roy, Managing Director, ELANTAS Beck India Ltd. stated, "As India's data center ecosystem continues to expand, the demand for reliable and high-performance electrical infrastructure is increasing significantly. This is creating strong opportunities for advanced insulation and protection solutions across critical applications that enable uninterrupted operations of these facilities. With our proven chemistry in electrical insulation and electronic protection, ELANTAS is well-positioned to support this evolution through application-focused chemistries designed for reliability, efficiency, and long-term operational performance."
For over seven decades, ELANTAS Beck India Ltd. has developed specialty chemicals for critical electrical and electronic applications across industries. As sectors continue to evolve toward higher efficiency, reliability, and performance standards, the company remains focused on strengthening its capabilities through application-led innovation, technology transfers, and continuous material development aligned with emerging industry needs.
About ELANTAS Beck India
ELANTAS Beck India Ltd., a publicly listed company and part of Germany's ALTANA Group, is one of India's leading manufacturers of insulating and protective materials for the electrical and electronics industry. With over seven decades of expertise, the company delivers high-performance wire enamels, insulating resins and varnishes, flexible electrical insulation materials, electronic protection solutions, and protective coatings that enable reliability across motors, transformers, power electronics, e-mobility systems, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Pune and supported by advanced R&D labs and smart manufacturing facilities, ELANTAS Beck India serves diverse sectors including transportation, power generation and distribution, consumer appliances, wind energy and industrial applications.
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