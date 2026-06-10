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Syria Labels Turkey as ‘Natural Partner’ in Rebuilding Push
(MENAFN) Syria’s Economy Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar emphasized the importance of closer economic ties with Türkiye on Tuesday, describing the country as a “natural partner,” according to reports.
Speaking at Anadolu’s City Economies Summit in Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye, al-Shaar said Damascus views relations with Ankara as strategically important and based on mutual cooperation.
“Türkiye is our natural partner. We view the relation in this regard,” he said during his address.
He noted that Syria is currently working on new regulatory frameworks aimed at stimulating economic growth, including revisions to laws governing trade, investment, banking, and industry. He also called for both countries to develop shared production capacity and stronger economic coordination.
“We are making efforts to establish sustainable, compatible and strong economic relations in Syria,” he said.
Although international sanctions imposed on Syria over previous years have been lifted, al-Shaar said their economic effects continue to be felt across key sectors.
He added that modernizing the banking system remains a central priority for the government, pointing out that many Syrians living in Türkiye have become familiar with its more advanced financial infrastructure.
Speaking at Anadolu’s City Economies Summit in Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye, al-Shaar said Damascus views relations with Ankara as strategically important and based on mutual cooperation.
“Türkiye is our natural partner. We view the relation in this regard,” he said during his address.
He noted that Syria is currently working on new regulatory frameworks aimed at stimulating economic growth, including revisions to laws governing trade, investment, banking, and industry. He also called for both countries to develop shared production capacity and stronger economic coordination.
“We are making efforts to establish sustainable, compatible and strong economic relations in Syria,” he said.
Although international sanctions imposed on Syria over previous years have been lifted, al-Shaar said their economic effects continue to be felt across key sectors.
He added that modernizing the banking system remains a central priority for the government, pointing out that many Syrians living in Türkiye have become familiar with its more advanced financial infrastructure.
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