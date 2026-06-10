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US House Approves Major Funding Package for Immigration Enforcement

US House Approves Major Funding Package for Immigration Enforcement


2026-06-10 08:12:48
(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a $69.5 billion budget measure aimed at financing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol through 2029, according to reports.

The legislation cleared the chamber by a narrow 214-212 vote. All Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill, joined by independent Rep. Kevin Kiley.

Having already secured approval in both chambers of Congress, the measure will now be sent to US President Donald Trump for final approval and signature.

Following the vote, US House Speaker Mike Johnson welcomed the bill’s passage and criticized Democratic opposition to the package.

"With today’s vote, House and Senate Republicans have officially ended the third Democrat government shutdown of this Congress," he said.

Johnson said the legislation would ensure funding for "Critical agencies and critical functions" of the federal government over the next three years. He also said it was "rather shocking" that Democrats opposed the measure.

"This is good news for everybody, except Washington Democrats. They gained absolutely nothing from their reckless crusade to return our country to open borders and unfettered mass migration," he said.

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