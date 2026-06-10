Sharad Pawar Hits Out At PM Modi-Nehru Comparisons, Slams Govt On Historical Distortions, Agrarian Crisis And Foreign Policy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) In a fiery and wide-ranging address marking the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) 27th Foundation Day, veteran political leader and party supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday delivered a scathing critique of the NDA-led Union government.

Covering internal leadership rivalries, historical distortions, agrarian distress, and shifts in foreign policy, Pawar laid out an aggressive roadmap for his party, warning of state-wide agitations if public grievances are left unaddressed.

Pawar, who heads the NCP-SP after split in July 2023, in his speech directly challenged the narrative peddled by supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who seek to equate his tenure with that of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

While acknowledging that Narendra Modi's long tenure as the Prime Minister holds its own significance, Pawar asserted that the two leaders belong to entirely different echelons of history.

Pawar reminded the people that long before becoming the country's Prime Minister, Nehru spent numerous years in prison under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership during the freedom struggle.

"The Prime Minister's Office is an institutional position, and it is the duty of every Indian to maintain its dignity," he said, adding that while the Opposition will contest policy matters, it will not disrespect the post.

However, the NCP-SP Chief dismissed comparisons between PM Modi and Nehru based solely on the number of days served in office.

Commenting on the massive front-page advertisements taken out for the Foundation Day by the NCP-led Ajit Pawar faction, Sharad Pawar joked that he had never ventured down such an expensive road during his own leadership, but welcomed the massive turnout of the party cadre.

"Whether we are in power or not, you have never worried about it," he told NCP workers.

Pawar heavily reprimanded Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan for a "ridiculous" speech delivered at a Sikh community event in Punjab regarding 'Operation Blue Star'.

The Central BJP leadership has since distanced itself from Mahajan's comments, calling them his personal opinion.

Pawar warned that distorting history for political gains severely harms national unity.

"A Minister representing Maharashtra goes there and propagates that a mass slaughter of Sikhs was orchestrated by people carrying Congress ideology. This is highly inappropriate. Certain things did happen in the past. Some elements misdirected the youth... which led to numerous assassinations, including General Vaidya. We must move past these tragedies."

The NCP-SP Chief reiterated that the sacrifices of the Nehru-Gandhi family cannot be erased or compared to modern political leaders, pointing out that both former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi lost their lives to internal militancy.

He reminded the people that Indira Gandhi elevated India's global stature and "taught Pakistan a lesson, which led to the creation of Bangladesh".

Turning his focus to regional crises, the NCP-SP President painted a grim picture of rural distress in Maharashtra, criticising the state government's apathy toward the agricultural sector.

Farmers are forced to spend entire nights sleeping outside fertiliser shops due to scarce supplies and endless queues, Sharad Pawar said.

He cited a fresh report detailing a heartbreaking spike in farmer suicides over a single eight-day period, alleging that those in power do not value the farmers' labour.

He issued a strict 8 to 10-day ultimatum to the Maharashtra administration.

He announced that the NCP leadership would collectively meet to address the issues of the marginalised.

"If needed, the NCP will hit the streets. If they refuse to accept our demands, we will launch an all-out struggle," he warned.

In the final leg of his speech, Pawar expanded his critique to global affairs, expressing concern over the Union government's shifting geopolitical stance amid international conflicts, specifically regarding recent tensions involving Iran.

Historically, Pawar noted, India's distinct foreign policy blueprint was to stand by nations facing injustice during global conflicts.

He remarked that as Iran faces attacks, India's time-tested Independent foreign policy is no longer being effectively maintained.

Closing his address with a clarion call to action, Pawar urged his party cadre to get to work immediately, saying: "The NCP will not sit quietly; we must prove our mettle through sheer hard work and impactful action on the ground."