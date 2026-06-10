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Two Chinese Nationals Sentenced in S. Korea for Filming Naval Base
(MENAFN) According to reports, a South Korean court has sentenced two Chinese citizens for illegally recording a naval base in Busan on multiple occasions using drones and mobile phones.
The Busan District Court found that the defendants, both in their 30s and 40s, filmed the military installation nine times between March 2023 and June 2024. One received an 18-month prison sentence, while the other was given a one-year suspended sentence.
The final incident occurred in June 2024, when drones were flown over the base during a visit by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was inspecting the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a US aircraft carrier docked at the port at the time.
The court ruled that the older defendant was guilty of benefiting a hostile entity, while both were convicted under South Korea’s Military Bases and Installations Protection Act. Authorities noted that the individuals were studying in South Korea when the incidents took place.
Judges stated that the repeated recordings posed a significant risk to national security by exposing sensitive military facilities. However, they also noted that there was no evidence the footage had been transmitted to foreign governments or hostile organizations.
The Busan District Court found that the defendants, both in their 30s and 40s, filmed the military installation nine times between March 2023 and June 2024. One received an 18-month prison sentence, while the other was given a one-year suspended sentence.
The final incident occurred in June 2024, when drones were flown over the base during a visit by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was inspecting the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a US aircraft carrier docked at the port at the time.
The court ruled that the older defendant was guilty of benefiting a hostile entity, while both were convicted under South Korea’s Military Bases and Installations Protection Act. Authorities noted that the individuals were studying in South Korea when the incidents took place.
Judges stated that the repeated recordings posed a significant risk to national security by exposing sensitive military facilities. However, they also noted that there was no evidence the footage had been transmitted to foreign governments or hostile organizations.
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