Another Trinamool Councillor Of KMC Arrested On Attempt To Murder, Molestation Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) The police on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Swapan Samaddar, on charges including attempt to murder and molestation. The police have taken action against Swapan Samaddar in the wake of a complaint filed at Narkeldanga police station in north Kolkata regarding an incident in 2022.

He was arrested from the Phoolbagan area on Wednesday. With this, the total number of arrested Trinamool councillors at the KMC has risen to 10.

Swapan Samaddar is a councillor of Ward No. 56 of the KMC. He was also associated with the patient welfare association of Beliaghata ID Hospital.

According to the police, a complaint was filed against him at Narkeldanga police station on Tuesday in connection with an incident that allegedly took place on May 2, 2022. Based on that complaint, the police initiated action. According to a police officer, the complainant is a woman.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Swapan Samaddar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include sections relating to attempt to murder, molestation, illegal detention, obstruction of work, causing intentional injury, destruction of property, theft and criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that Swapan Samaddar was involved in post-poll violence following the declaration of the 2021 state Assembly election results. Since the Trinamool Congress was in power, he allegedly exercised considerable influence. Therefore, no complaint could be filed against him at that time.

Currently, Trinamool councillors are being arrested one after another. The complainant has now approached the police station and lodged a complaint against him.

In the last few days, Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillors have been arrested one after another.

Bappaditya Dasgupta was arrested in Patuli on Saturday night on charges of extortion. Thereafter, on Sunday morning, the police picked up councillor Mohammad Jasimuddin from his residence in Jorasanko in central Kolkata. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Jasimuddin is facing charges of molesting a minor.

Apart from this, Sushmita Bhattacharya, a councillor of Ward No. 63 of the KMC, and her husband were arrested on Tuesday on charges of extortion.