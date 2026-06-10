BMW Price Hike: BMW And MINI Cars To Get Costlier From July 1

If you've been planning to buy a luxury car, here's some important news. Luxury carmaker BMW Group India has just announced that it's increasing the prices of its cars. The company is hiking prices by up to 2% across its entire lineup. These new prices will be effective across the country from July 1, 2026. This hike will affect all models under both the BMW and Mini brands. Here's everything you need to know.

Why the price hike?

Hardeep Singh Brar, the President and CEO of BMW Group India, said the company is facing a lot of pressure from rising input costs. He explained that this is due to 'macroeconomic fluctuations' like the falling value of the rupee and increasing logistics expenses. "To maintain our premium quality and offer a smooth, world-class service to customers, a price increase of up to 2% has become unavoidable," he added.

Which models will be affected?

The price hike isn't just for cars made locally in India. It will also apply to the completely built-up (CBU) models imported from abroad. The locally assembled cars that will get pricier include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, and the 7 Series. Popular SUVs like the X1, X3, X5, X7, and the electric iX1 Long Wheelbase are also on this list. At the same time, premium cars imported as CBU units will also see a price jump from July 1. This list includes the BMW i5 M60, i7, i7 M70, iX electric SUV, M2 Coupé, M4 Competition, M5, and the flagship BMW XM.

'Summer Service Campaign 2026' is on

Just before announcing the price hike, BMW also rolled out its "Summer Service Campaign 2026" for customers in India. You can avail this at any authorized dealership. The whole point of this campaign is to help car owners keep their vehicles in top shape during the peak summer heat. The campaign focuses on key areas like the car's air conditioning (AC), tyre safety, battery health, and general preventive maintenance.

Bumper discounts on service charges

As part of this summer campaign, BMW is offering several free check-ups, including for the AC filter, air filter, and tyre condition. Owners of petrol and diesel cars can also get a free battery health check. You can also get a 10% discount on AC fumigation services, which cleans the cooling system and gets rid of bacteria. And the best part? The company is offering a solid 25% discount on labour charges for any AC repair work.