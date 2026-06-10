Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Drops 10% Despite Deflationary Tokenomics: Technical Analysis And Market Outlook

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The native token HYPE of Hyperliquid witnessed a decline of over 10% in the last 24 hours despite growing interest in the deflationary token concept for the project within the crypto industry. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the token was valued at $55.46 after falling from above $62.

The two events made people focus on the HYPE coin. Although the token witnessed a steep daily drop in price, supporters continued to discuss the buyback-and-burn feature and supply figures.

HYPE Extends Decline During 24-Hour Trading Session

In accordance with data from CoinMarketCap, the price of HYPE declined by 10.46%, resulting in a current market capitalization of about $14.07 billion. The total trading volume for the token amounted to $1.04 billion, showing growth exceeding 15% over the same period.

From the analysis, one can observe a downtrend pattern in the price of HYPE for the trading period. It had been traded at a value higher than $62, but subsequently experienced a downward move as many buying efforts proved unfruitful.

Social Media Post Focuses on Supply Reduction

As reported by Hyperliquid Daily on X, the data compared HYPE's yearly supply change against other prominent crypto coins. HYPE was said to have shown annualized supply growth of -3.02%, whereas Ether had a positive 0.83% and Solana 3.75%.

Additionally, it is noted that Hyperliquid invests 97% of its trading profits into purchasing HYPE from the market for burning. As indicated by the figures, over 46 million HYPE tokens have been burnt already.

Market Activity and Token Economics Draw Attention

According to the social media thread, the system follows a cycle whereby increased transactions create more fees, which lead to more buybacks and token burns. Proponents maintain that such a system could help lower supply over time.

Meanwhile, market participants watched price developments. Even after the drop, HYPE retained daily transaction volume above $1 billion.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

The $55 price range acted as immediate support after buyers defended the range in the recent session. The $54 range is noted as an additional level to watch if selling pressure persists.

On the upside, prices at $56 and $58 were unable to sustain gains before retreating. This suggests future price action in HYPE will be determined by prevailing market conditions and trading activity.

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