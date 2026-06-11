Online Applications To Compensate Affected Tourist Establishments In Petra: PDTRA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, June 11 (Petra) – Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) on Thursday commenced a process to receive applications to pay financial compensation for tourist establishments affected by the region's current exceptional circumstances, which have ravaged tourism activity in recent months.

According to the PDTRA's announcement, eligible beneficiaries are hotels, tourist lodges, restaurants, and camps, as well as bazaar owners, oriental souvenir shops, and licensed travel agencies operating within the Petra region.

To be eligible for compensation, PDTRA said the entity must be registered, licensed, and actively operating.

Including laid off staff, the entity must also submit a worker list and their total salaries that are subject to social security contributions and specify the work stoppage time for laid off groups since March 1, 2026.

Additionally, the authority noted the establishment must continue operations in the tourist sector until the end of this year.

PDTRA also announced applications will be received online starting Thursday, June 11, 2026, until the end of the workday on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The authority said establishments that fail to meet the aforementioned conditions can visit PDTRA's Investment Window during official working hours for inquiries.

//Petra// AG