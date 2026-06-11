ASICS Opens First Sportstyle Store In Dubai At Mall Of The Emirates, Flexing Its Brand New Global Retail Concept

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai becomes the second market worldwide, after Kuwait, to launch ASICS' new SportStyle retail concept

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 2026: ASICS has officially opened its first dedicated SportStyle store in Dubai, located at Mall of the Emirates. Marking the first store of its kind in Dubai, the launch also represents the second global launch of ASICS' new SportStyle retail concept, following the opening of the first store in Kuwait earlier this month. The opening reinforces the Middle East's growing importance within ASICS' global retail strategy.

The new store introduces ASICS' SportStyle line to a broader audience in the UAE, offering a curated selection of sneakers and apparel that combine the brand's performance DNA with modern, fashion-forward design. Rooted in comfort, innovation, and craftsmanship, the collection is designed for everyday wear, bridging the gap between sport and street style.

By launching this concept in Dubai, ASICS underscores the city's importance as a global testbed for retail innovation and a leading destination for lifestyle and fashion. Developed in close collaboration with ASICS' global teams, the concept was created with the Middle East in mind, reflecting the region's growing influence on global retail and consumer trends.

The opening reflects ASICS' growing focus on lifestyle consumers and its ambition to meet the evolving needs of customers who seek both performance and versatility in their wardrobes.

To celebrate the launch, ASICS will host an in-store activation featuring local artists Diaa Allam and Duha Hallami, who will each customise 15 pairs of sneakers available for purchase exclusively at the store. Diaa will customize the Hypersonic, while Duha will personalise the GEL-CUMULUS 16.

The activation forms part of ASICS'“Made Here” campaign concept, celebrating the UAE's creative diversity, cultural relevance and spirit of innovation through collaborations with local artists and creators.

The limited-edition drops are designed to bring a local creative perspective to the SportStyle concept and offer customers a unique, collectible experience, with all proceeds from the sale to be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation, which plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving. The initiative underlines ASICS' continued commitment to supporting overall physical and mental wellbeing through movement and community initiatives.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said:“At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that health and wellbeing are strengthened through purposeful partnerships that bring communities together and create meaningful impact. Our collaboration with ASICS reflects a shared commitment to encouraging movement, fostering community engagement, and supporting giving that helps advance patient care. Through its support of Al Jalila Foundation, this initiative will contribute to programs that support patients and families, in line with Dubai Health's Patient First promise.”

Light in-store refreshment will also be available with FiLLi Cafe, a renowned, Dubai-born international cafe chain famous for its signature Zafran (Saffron) Chai and a variety of Indian-inspired street food.