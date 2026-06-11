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Israel Prepares for Potential Gaza Escalation as Ceasefire Talks Continue
(MENAFN) The Israeli military is reportedly making preparations for the possibility of renewed large-scale combat in Gaza while ceasefire negotiations continue in Cairo, according to reports.
Army sources familiar with the matter said Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has recently approved a series of operational plans submitted by the Southern Command. These plans are understood to be part of internal discussions on the potential resumption of ground operations in the Gaza Strip.
However, political officials emphasized that the government has not yet authorized an expansion of military operations, despite pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prepare for a possible renewed offensive, according to reports.
The military has reportedly argued that Hamas has rebuilt its capabilities, using this assessment as part of its justification for considering a return to full-scale fighting.
At the same time, Palestinian factions are engaged in talks in Cairo under Egyptian mediation, aiming to reach understandings on the future administration of Gaza and the issue of Hamas’ disarmament, according to reports.
Army sources familiar with the matter said Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has recently approved a series of operational plans submitted by the Southern Command. These plans are understood to be part of internal discussions on the potential resumption of ground operations in the Gaza Strip.
However, political officials emphasized that the government has not yet authorized an expansion of military operations, despite pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prepare for a possible renewed offensive, according to reports.
The military has reportedly argued that Hamas has rebuilt its capabilities, using this assessment as part of its justification for considering a return to full-scale fighting.
At the same time, Palestinian factions are engaged in talks in Cairo under Egyptian mediation, aiming to reach understandings on the future administration of Gaza and the issue of Hamas’ disarmament, according to reports.
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