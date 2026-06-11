Bayut Data Shows Dubai Property Values Have Nearly Doubled In Key Communities Since 2021

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Bayut analysis shows long-term gains across established Dubai neighbourhoods, highlighting how periods of uncertainty can create opportunities for data-led buyers

Dubai, UAE: New analysis from Bayut, the UAE's leading property portal, shows that buyers who entered Dubai's property market during the post-COVID recovery period have seen substantial gains in advertised sale prices across several of the emirate's most popular communities.

The analysis compares the average advertised price per square foot for sale listings on Bayut in May 2021, a period when the market was still emerging from the impact of COVID-19, with April 2026 using their proprietary Price Index. The data shows that advertised prices across key Dubai communities have increased by between 41% and 153%, demonstrating the scale of value created for buyers who entered the market during an earlier period of uncertainty.

Among the communities analysed, Jumeirah Islands recorded the highest growth, with advertised prices rising from AED 1,523 per sqft in May 2021 to AED 3,844 per sqft in April 2026, marking a 153% increase. This was followed by Jumeirah Golf Estates, where advertised prices rose from AED 1,174 to AED 2,567 per sqft, reflecting a 119% increase. JLT also recorded strong growth of 115%, with advertised prices increasing from AED 943 to AED 2,021 per sqft over the same period.

The data also highlights significant gains across established villa and family-friendly communities. The Meadows recorded growth of 110%, while The Springs increased by 109%. Jumeirah Park saw advertised prices rise by 106%, from AED 1,076 to AED 2,214 per sqft. Arabian Ranches followed closely with a 95% increase, reinforcing the sustained appeal of well-established residential communities among end-users and long-term buyers.

Growth was not limited to mature communities. Dubai South recorded a 92% increase, reflecting continued interest in infrastructure-led and future-facing locations, while Dubai Hills Estate rose by 87%, underscoring its position as one of Dubai's most sought-after master-planned communities. Jumeirah Village Circle recorded an 84% increase, rising from AED 827 to AED 1,521 per sqft.

Fibha Ahmed, VP of Sales at Bayut, said:

“Looking back at May 2021, the market was still recovering from the impact of COVID-19, and many buyers were understandably cautious. However, those who entered the market at that time have seen significant gains across several of Dubai's most established and emerging communities. The current environment is different, but the underlying lesson remains relevant: uncertainty can create opportunity for buyers who are guided by data, long-term fundamentals and a clear understanding of market value.”

Premium and high-demand communities with a focus on stunning views also posted meaningful gains. Palm Jumeirah saw advertised prices increase by 83%, from AED 2,452 to AED 4,471 per sqft, while Business Bay rose by 78%. Dubai Marina recorded a 67% increase, while Downtown Dubai rose by 64%, showing continued demand for established lifestyle and investment hubs.

The findings come at a time when regional uncertainty has led some buyers to adopt a more cautious approach. However, Bayut's analysis indicates that previous periods of market hesitation have also created openings for buyers who relied on data, assessed long-term fundamentals and acted with confidence.

Fibha added:

“Dubai's property market has repeatedly shown its ability to recover, recalibrate and move forward with strength. What matters in moments like these is not reacting emotionally, but using the right information to identify where genuine value exists. Tools such as Bayut's Price Index, Dubai Transactions and TruEstimateTM are designed to give buyers, sellers and investors the clarity they need to make informed decisions.”

Bayut's Property Price Index section allows users to explore advertised price trends across Dubai by area, property type and time period, helping buyers and investors track market movement and compare current prices against historical benchmarks. The platform's wider data ecosystem also includes Dubai Transactions and TruEstimateTM, giving property seekers additional visibility into pricing patterns, transaction history and estimated property values.

As Dubai continues to attract long-term residents, investors and high-net-worth buyers, Bayut's analysis suggests that data-led decision-making remains essential, particularly during periods when short-term sentiment may temporarily create stronger negotiation opportunities for buyers.

Methodology:This analysis compares average advertised sale prices per square foot on Bayut for selected Dubai communities in May 2021 and April 2026. The figures reflect advertised listing prices on Bayut and should not be read as final transaction prices. Historical and current pricing may vary by property type, location, size, condition, view, building quality and transaction timing.