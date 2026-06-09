Sitharaman Hails PM Modi's Historic Milestone As Longest-Serving PM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving a "historic milestone" as India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. In a post on the social media platform X, Sitharaman highlighted that over the past 4,399 days, the Prime Minister's Office has provided "decisive and strong leadership" during numerous challenging moments faced by the nation.

Reflecting on the core philosophy of the current administration, the Finance Minister noted that the principle of 'Antyodaya', the service of the last person, remains central to the government's journey. She emphasised that the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' has ensured the benefits of development reach every citizen, regardless of their proximity to state or national capitals.

Sitharaman further stated that this milestone honours the contributions of every citizen to nation-building. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Minister observed that the NDA government has undertaken "bold reforms" and implemented numerous initiatives with "unprecedented speed and scale." She attributed the government's continued electoral success to this track record, stating that the administration "continues to earn the trust and mandate of our people time and again." The Finance Minister concluded her message by describing the achievement as a historic step forward as the country pursues its "firm resolve toward a developed India."

CR Patil Calls PM's Tenure 'Unparalleled'

Union Minister CR Patil also lauded PM Narendra Modi for soon to become India's longest-serving PM in a continuous term, describing the PM's tenure as 'bemisaal' (unparalleled). Patil highlighted the impact of the Prime Minister's leadership over the past twelve years, describing the period as a time of transformative governance that has touched every corner of the nation.

Reflecting on the government's approach, Patil emphasised that the success of the administration lies in its planning and effective execution." If we were to sum up what the entire nation is saying today in a single word, it would be that Prime Minister Modi's twelve years have been 'unparalleled' (bemisaal). Whether it is across sectors, for every individual, in every region, or in every state, he has formulated and implemented schemes to meet everyone's needs and ensured that the benefits actually reach the people. This comprehensive planning is precisely why people call these twelve years unparalleled," Patil said. (ANI)

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