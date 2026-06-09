Clearance Companies' Syndicate Head Highlights Jordan's Logistical Advancements On Royal Accession Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 9 (Petra) -- Deif Allah Abu Aqoula, president of the Association of the Owners of Cargo Shipment and Clearance Companies, said the anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne represents a significant national occasion on which Jordanians reflect on the achievements realized across various sectors during the King's reign.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Abu Aqoula said His Majesty King Abdullah II has led Jordan's modernization and development efforts with determination and wisdom despite successive regional and international challenges.

He noted that the Kingdom has witnessed substantial progress in economic and service sectors over recent years, driven by the King's vision to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, improve the business environment, and attract investment, contributing to sustainable development and job creation for Jordanians.

Abu Aqoula said the customs clearance and freight transport sector is among the key industries that have received direct attention under economic modernization efforts, given its central role in supporting trade flows and strengthening Jordan's position as a regional logistics hub connecting Arab and global markets.

He added that the Economic Modernization Vision launched by His Majesty King Abdullah has provided a clear roadmap for advancing the national economy, stressing that the private sector continues to play a vital role in implementing the vision's objectives through the development of logistics services, the improvement of trade efficiency, and the adoption of modern digital solutions.

Abu Aqoula praised the King's continued efforts to reinforce Jordan's political and economic stability and safeguard national interests, as well as his support for Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause. He also highlighted the King's advocacy for the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on their national soil.

He said the customs clearance and freight transport sector marks the occasion with pride, reaffirming its loyalty to the Hashemite leadership and its commitment to contributing to the Kingdom's development and nation-building efforts under the leadership of King Abdullah II, with the aim of achieving greater prosperity and progress for Jordanians.

Abu Aqoula extended congratulations to His Majesty the King, HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and the Jordanian people, expressing hopes for Jordan's continued security, stability and prosperity under its Hashemite leadership.

//Petra// AF