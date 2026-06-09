Solar Skill Vans Make Technology And Opportunity Accessible: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Five new Solar Community Hub Skill Vans were flagged off by MoS (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and MoS for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, on Tuesday, aimed at expanding digital access and future-ready skilling across India.

The initiative -- developed by Dell Technologies in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and implemented by the Learning Links Foundation -- marks the next phase of Dell's global effort to bridge the digital divide through technology-enabled learning.

The skill vans will be deployed across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra, bringing solar-powered technology, AI-enabled learning tools and employability-focused training directly to youth, women and underserved communities.

According to the government, each van is equipped with laptops, interactive screens, internet connectivity and renewable energy systems, and is designed to deliver customized skilling modules along with structured employability pathways. Moreover, the programme will extend technology-enabled learning support to over 50 vocational, higher education and community institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Solar Community Hub Skill Vans reflect a shared commitment to making technology and opportunity accessible across the country.

He said the vans are more than digital learning spaces and act as centres of aspiration, combining clean energy, AI-enabled education and industry-aligned skilling to prepare youth for emerging opportunities.

Dell Technologies India President and Managing Director Manish Gupta said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to inclusive, technology-led growth and highlights the impact of collaboration between government, industry and communities.

He added that the skill vans are aimed at preparing a new generation of learners for future jobs by delivering training within their own communities.

Since the launch of the first Solar Community Hub Skill Vans in FY23, the programme has reached 18 districts across 14 states, directly impacting 2.67 million beneficiaries. Globally, the initiative operates 63 skill vans across 12 countries.