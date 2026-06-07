Barzan Youth Center To Launch Its 2026 Summer Programmes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Barzan Youth Center is preparing to launch its summer programmes, which include a wide range of activities and events for empowering youth and harnessing their potential. The centre will also introduce a number of creative initiatives and ideas that contribute to a comprehensive summer season combining purposeful entertainment with the development of personal and leadership skills.

In this context, the centre has held a comprehensive preparatory meeting to review the features of the upcoming summer programme and discuss mechanisms for developing the activities and events. Ali Ayashi, the centre's supervisor, affirmed that Barzan Youth Center continues its efforts to provide a supportive and stimulating environment for young people, enabling them to discover their abilities, refine their talents, and enhance their community engagement.

He pointed out that investing in youth is a fundamental pillar for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision 2030. For his part, Activities Supervisor Ahmed al-Maliki explained that this year's summer programme will feature a diverse range of high-quality programmer that align with young people's interests and aspirations, focusing on developing practical and leadership skills and promoting the values of responsibility, volunteerism, and innovation.

Participants in the meeting emphasised the importance of translating the directives of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, the centre's president, into high-quality programmes and initiatives that are based on excellence and creativity, and contribute to preparing a generation of young people capable of actively serving their nation and community.

The meeting concluded by emphasising the importance of integrating the roles of the various work teams and supervisors to ensure the success of the 2026 summer activity and to provide outstanding programmes that leave a lasting positive impact on the participants and contribute to building conscious and creative youth leaders.

Barzan Youth Center leadership skills youth volunteerism