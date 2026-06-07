Houthis Express Support For Iranian Attack On Israel, Warn Against Escalation

MENAFN - IANS) Aden (Yemen), June 8 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group has announced that it supports the military operation carried out by Iran against Israel, adding that the "axis of resistance" remains in continuous coordination to confront any developments.

In a statement carried by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV on Sunday evening (local time), the group said the Iranian operation, a response to Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb earlier in the day, reinforced the "equation of unified fronts" and defied Israel's "impunity."

It added that the "axis of resistance" remained in constant coordination to address regional developments, warning Israel against any escalation, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

The Houthis' remarks came after Iran launched multiple waves of missiles toward Israel on Sunday evening. Air raid sirens sounded across wide areas in northern Israel, and the Israeli military said it intercepted the missile attacks.

The missiles triggered sirens across northern Israel. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the military "will strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed in a statement that it targeted Israel's Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles in response to its "widespread crimes" in Lebanon.

According to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, Chief Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ali Abdollahi said Sunday night that if Israel expands its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Dahieh district south of Beirut, or responds to Iran's actions, it will face more "crushing and regret-inducing blows."

In a statement released in the wee hours of Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said that the Iranian armed forces struck a number of targets inside Israel the night before within the framework of the country's legitimate right to self-defence, following Israel's repeated "aggressive actions" against Lebanon and Iran and frequent violations of the April ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin said that Iran has made "a grave mistake" by firing missiles at Israel, adding that the military is prepared for more possible missiles.

Following the Iranian attacks, Israel's Home Front Command tightened civil defence restrictions across the country, banning gatherings of more than 200 people in open areas.