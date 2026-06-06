NATO Weighs €70 Billion Military Support Plan For Ukraine

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

NATO member states are considering a new €70 billion military funding package for Ukraine that could be unveiled at the alliance's summit in Ankara next month, AzerNEWS reports, citing Politico.

The proposal, reportedly put forward by Germany, seeks not only to provide additional military assistance to Kyiv but also to introduce a new mechanism aimed at improving transparency in how contributions are calculated and distributed among allies.

According to NATO diplomats, the primary objective is to establish a sustainable and equitable framework for long-term military assistance.

The debate over military aid has become even more significant following changes in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump. Washington has largely suspended new military assistance packages and is instead relying on a model under which weapons supplied to Ukraine are financed by European and other allied countries.

Against this backdrop, NATO allies are seeking mechanisms that would provide greater certainty regarding future assistance.

Another issue influencing the debate is the growing demand for advanced air defense systems. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently called on European partners to increase deliveries of Patriot missile interceptors during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to Zelenskyy, shortages of Patriot systems have become a major challenge for Ukraine's air defense network. He suggested that global demand for these interceptors has risen sharply due to developments in the Middle East, where large numbers of air defense missiles have reportedly been used in recent military operations involving Iran and regional actors.

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