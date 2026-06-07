Farah Khan Says 'Happiness & Kindness Are The Best Things You Can Wear'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, on Monday morning, shared a glimpse from her ongoing trip to Japan, accompanied by a simple yet meaningful message.

Taking to social media account, Farah posted a picture of herself standing amidst a picturesque landscape and a serene lakeside backdrop.

Dressed in a casual oversized jacket, wide-legged trousers and a straw hat, Farah in the picture, was seen facing away from the camera. Her coat had a message that read,“Can't Afford To Be Plain.”

Alongside the photo, she wrote,“Happiness & kindness are the best things you can wear.”

The candid photograph appears to have been clicked during Farah's fun-filled trip to Japan with her YouTube vlogging team.

Over the past few days, the filmmaker has been sharing fun snippets from her travels, giving fans a glimpse into her adventures, food experiences.

A few days ago, Farah Khan had taken to her social media account to share a cheerful group selfie with members of her YouTube vlogging team. The picture showed Farah standing alongside her crew members outdoors, with the majestic Mount Fuji visible in the background.

Sharing the picture, Farah had written,“Mt decides to bless our team with an unexpected muh dikhai..”

For the uninitiated, the ace filmmaker has been holidaying in Japan with her YouTube content team and has been regularly posting pictures and videos from the trip.

Talking about Farah, over the past few years, the choreographer cum director has also carved a niche for herself in the digital space through her popular YouTube channel.

She is seen frequently sharing celebrity cooking sessions, candid conversations, home visits and behind-the-scenes interactions with actors and industry friends.

–IANS

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