Ram Mandir Trust Refutes Akhilesh Yadav's 'Missing Donations' Claim

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, on Sunday refuted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegations that crores in in temple donations were missing. Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj stressed said all transactions are properly recorded and processed transparently. "Every decision within the Trust is made collectively and documented in writing. Accounts of all transactions are meticulously maintained, and everything is proceeding correctly and transparently. There is mutual goodwill and love. Ram Ji sees everything. People may say whatever they please, but the work regarding Ram Lalla is proceeding perfectly. " he said addin that "the Trust would never commit such errors."

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Missing Donations

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party chief in an X post said that crores of rupees in offerings to the temple are missing, making the situation shameful. "This is an extremely sensitive piece of news for devotees of Lord Ram across the entire world: crores of rupees in offerings to the 'Ram Mandir' have been found missing. This is an utterly shameful situation for the temple trust. No one is coming forward to offer any explanation," Akhilesh Yadav said.

समस्त विश्व में भगवान राम के उपासकों के लिए ये एक बेहद संवेदनशील समाचार है कि 'राम मंदिर' के चढ़ावे की करोड़ों की रकम गायब पायी गई है। ये मंदिर ट्रस्ट के लिए अत्यंत शर्मनाक स्थिति है। कोई भी सफ़ाई देने के लिए सामने नहीं आना चाहता है। न्यायालय से स्वतः संज्ञान लेने की माँग है... - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 7, 2026

Calls for Supreme Court Intervention

Further, Yadav underlined that the silence of the centre is suspicious and urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance of the matter as it is "directly linked to deep faith in Lord Ram" by the entire Sanatan society. "There is a demand for the court to take suo motu cognisance, as this is directly linked to the deep faith in Lord Ram held by the entire Sanatan society at a global level. The government's silence is suspicious," the post read. (ANI)

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