Minority Rights Body Warns Of Growing Threat To Historic Hindu Temple In Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, June 8 (IANS) A leading minority human rights organisation expressed grave concern over the continued communal threats by a "vested" group to attack and demolish the Radha-Gobinda Temple located in the Gaibandha district of Bangladesh.

In a statement issued, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation working against religious discrimination, said that a video containing threats to attack the temple in Hansbari village of Gaibandha, has been widely shared on social media.

“As a result, local residents, along with religious and ethnic minority communities across the country, have become deeply alarmed and fearful. They apprehend that communal violence may erupt at any moment, potentially undermining the country's image and social harmony,” the organisation noted.

The Council called on the government, administration, civil society, and political leaders to take immediate and effective measures to preserve communal harmony at both local and national levels. The organisation has demanded that those responsible for spreading communal incitement and threats be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment under the law.

The statement further noted that besides housing sacred idols, the temple complex includes an old-age home, a medical service centre, and several other public welfare institutions. It added that development activities at the temple have also been ongoing for a considerable period.

Last month, in its latest report, titled "The Persecution Continues: Minority Communities Under Sustained Attack in Bangladesh", the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) recorded 505 incidents targeting minorities across 62 districts and all 8 divisions of Bangladesh between January and April 2026.

The report mentioned that these incidents included killings and suspicious deaths, physical assaults, kidnappings, sexual violence, attacks on temples and religious institutions, land grabbing, arson, looting, intimidation, and blasphemy-related persecution.

According to HRCBM, these incidents are not isolated or localised events but reflect recurring patterns of violence, intimidation, sexual abuse, land dispossession, religious attacks, mob aggression, and institutional protection failures affecting minority communities across the country.

"The documented pattern reveals a continuing failure of protection, accountability, and equal access to justice for vulnerable minority communities. The report highlights recurring concerns involving delayed response, weak investigation, intimidation of victims or families, and lack of visible accountability in many cases," said the HRCBM, criticising the persistent failure of Bangladeshi authorities to ensure adequate protection for minority communities.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus, during the eighteen-month tenure of the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and human rights organisations across the globe.

The recurring incidents under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government have further underscored a sharp rise in targeted attacks on minority communities in the country.