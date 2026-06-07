Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day 3 Collection: Varun Dhawan Starrer Sees Strong Sunday Growth

Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai witnessed healthy growth on its first Sunday at the box office. The romantic comedy earned ₹9 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to ₹24 crore.

Varun Dhawan's romantic entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai showed steady growth at the box office over its opening weekend. After a decent start on Friday and an improvement on Saturday, the film continued its upward trend on Day 3, helping it post a respectable first-weekend total.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹9 crore net in India on its third day. This marked a noticeable jump from its Day 2 earnings and took the film's total domestic net collection to approximately ₹24 crore after three days. The Sunday growth has given the makers hope that the film could maintain momentum during the weekdays.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film blends romance, comedy, and family entertainment, a genre that has traditionally worked well with audiences. Varun Dhawan leads the cast alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, with the trio's chemistry and the film's light-hearted narrative receiving positive reactions from moviegoers.

While the opening weekend numbers are encouraging, the film's long-term success will depend on its weekday performance and audience retention. Trade analysts will closely watch how Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai performs over the coming days as it aims to strengthen its position at the box office.