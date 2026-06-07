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Ousted South Korea President Gets Questioned Over Martial Law Case

Ousted South Korea President Gets Questioned Over Martial Law Case


2026-06-07 05:10:07
(MENAFN) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was interrogated on Saturday as part of an investigation into allegations of abuse of power and interference with rights linked to efforts to justify his unsuccessful 2024 martial law declaration, according to reports.

Yoon, who is being held at the Seoul Detention Center, appeared before the special counsel's office in Gwacheon, south of the capital, for questioning. It marked his first interview with the special counsel team established on Feb. 25.

Investigators are examining allegations that Yoon instructed the Foreign Ministry and the National Security Office (NSO) to communicate with allied countries, including the United States, in an effort to present his martial law decision as lawful and necessary.

According to reports, the messages described the declaration as a step aimed at safeguarding democracy and responding to what were characterized as pro-North Korean elements.

Authorities are also reviewing claims that the NSO forwarded Yoon’s message to the National Intelligence Service a day after the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law announcement. The document was reportedly translated into English and later shared with a CIA official during a briefing.

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